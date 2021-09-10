Elections Canada is searching for polling station workers with Election Day looming and advance polls open Friday.

Officials say they have found around 70 to 75 per cent of their staff for September 20th across the country but they still need people to help out, especially in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Workers can be as young as 16 and can make as much as $300 a day depending on their position and if they are required to work overtime.

Rejean Grenier is with Elections Canada and he says there are several different roles available.

“There’s an information officer for example that is the first person you meet when you go and vote right at the door who directs you to the right polling station.”

The pay ranges from $17.22 to $23.44 per hour depending on the position with the workers trained and receiving $54.65 for the training session.

Work days are: Friday, September 10 to Monday, September 13 for advance polls and Monday, September 20 for Election Day.

Poll workers are required to wear a mask at all times on Elections Canada sites.

To find out how to apply, you can call the Parry Sound-Muskoka Elections Canada office at 1 866 583-5153.