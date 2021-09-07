(Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

The local health unit is holding two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the District Municipality of Muskoka this week(September 7th to the 12th.

Anyone looking to get their first or second dose can attend the walk-in clinics.

Residents and visitors aged 12 years and older are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccines before the arrival of cooler fall weather brings people indoors.

Vaccines will be available on a first-come basis, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary.

The first clinic will be on Wednesday at the Gravenhurst Farmers’ Market located at 861 Bay Street, Special Events Field Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The second clinic will be Thursday at the Saint Dominics Catholic Secondary School located at 955 Cedar Lane in Bracebridge from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic.

Vaccines are available to anyone turning 12 years old in 2021 (born in 2009) and older and needing their first or second dose.

Second shots must be

at least 21 days after the first dose of Pfizer vaccine,

at least 28 days after the first dose of Moderna vaccine,

or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

The health unit adds that staff may also be providing vaccines in the community at beaches, parks, farmer’s markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas, making it easier than ever to get vaccinated.

The list of clinics offering vaccinations is updated frequently and individuals should visit the health unit’s website for locations and times.

Pop-up clinic details are also shared through SMDHU’s social media accounts.

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org