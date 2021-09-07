When you buy your snowmobile trail permit for the upcoming season, it will cost you $5.00 more than last year.

It’s the first time in three years that the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs has raised the price. CEO Ryan Eickmeier says the number of permits sold last year increased by about 15%.

“And the increased demand on the trail network obviously demands increased grooming, increased infrastructure and trail maintenance,” he adds.

Those three years without an increase occurred while costs kept climbing.

“We’re conservatively looking at about a $400,000 in revenue as a result of the permit increase,” Eickmeier outlines, “and all of that money has already been committed back into the trail network.”

OFSC members are responsible for 30,000 km of trails. That’s roughly three quarters of the way around the Equator.

NEW TRAIL PERMIT PRICES

Seasonal Permit (model year 2000 or newer) Purchased prior to November 2, 2021: $195 Purchased November 2, 2021 to December 1, 2021: $225 December 2, 2021 onwards: $275.

Classic Permit (model year 1999 or older) Purchased prior to November 2, 2021: $155 Purchased November 2, 2021 to December 1, 2021: $155 December 2, 2021 onwards: $185



-Source: Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs

Written by Bob McIntyre.