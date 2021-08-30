Ontario is reporting close to 700 new COVID-19 cases.

Monday’s 694 cases follows three straight days of cases being over 700.

No new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 75 per cent are in people who are partially vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while 24 per cent are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Just over 18,000 tests were completed with the positivity rate at 3.6 per cent.

Over 76 per cent of the eligible population are fully immunized and over 82 per cent have had at least one shot.