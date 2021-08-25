Ontario is reporting over 600 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 660 new cases Wednesday, marking the third day out of the last four that cases have been over 600.

Of the new cases, 71-percent are in people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated while 20-percent are in those fully vaccinated.

One new death was recorded over the last day.

More than 26,000 tests were done with test positivity at 2.4 per cent.

Over 75-percent of the eligible population is fully immunized with over 82-percent having received at least one shot.