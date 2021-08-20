Ontario is seeing the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since early June.

Friday’s case count soared to 650. It is the second straight day new cases have been above 500.

Just over 77-percent of today’s new cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people or people with unknown vaccination status. About 11-percent of the cases are in fully inoculated people.

Sadly, two more people have died from the virus.

There are 135 patients in intensive care.

Test positivity is now at 2.4-percent. It was only 2-percent last week.

There are 9.7 million people or 74.4-percent of the population 12 and older fully vaccinated in the province with 82-percent having one dose of a vaccine.