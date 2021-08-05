An unknown suspect(s) smashed the rear window of a parked car and threw eggs at the victim’s residence.

A mischief investigation has been opened in an attempt to find who is behind the crimes. Constable Taryn Molnar says the incidents happened sometime overnight on Wednesday, August 4th along Manitoba Street.

If you have any information about what happened, reach out to the Bracebridge OPP detachment at 888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.