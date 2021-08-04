The province is guaranteeing that all learning spaces will have proper ventilation in September.

The 25-million dollars in funding announced today will ensure classrooms and other shared spaces that don’t have a mechanical ventilation system will have stand-alone HEPA filters.

That equals roughly 20-thousand new units.

The new units will also be put in Junior and Senior Kindergarten classes where ventilation systems don’t exist because masks for young learners will not be mandatory in the fall.