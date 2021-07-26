Ontario Premier Doug Ford says students will be back in school in the province come September.

When asked about when more details will come out on returning to school, Ford told a media conference this afternoon a “great, comprehensive” plan will be released very, very shortly.

Ford says he hopes all education workers will be vaccinated and he says the Ministry of Education will be working with unions on the issue.

He didn’t say if he thinks it should be mandatory for the workers to be vaccinated.

Ford says he’s encouraged to see people are still getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and he says Ontario is “very close” to hitting the targets needed to move on to the next step of the reopening plan.

On a vaccination passport program, Ford says it’s up to the federal government to implement one but he didn’t say if he believes in an Ontario based vaccine certificate.