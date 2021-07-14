Fully vaccinated, asymptomatic staff and visitors will soon be able to enter long-term care homes in Ontario without COVID-19 test
The change was announced Wednesday morning and it will take effect on Friday as part of Step Three of Ontario’s reopening plan.
Minister of Long-Term Care Rod Phillips says the move is based on the latest scientific evidence and best medical advice.