Samantha Snowden and band perform at first day of 2021's Music at Noon (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

Free daytime concerts in Huntsville this week, as Music at Noon turns 21.

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts’ (HFA) long-running concert series is free to the public and features music spanning from classical to R&B.

“It’s a series that features some local talent, some professional, some amateur, giving them a spotlight, an audience,” says HFA Executive Director Dan Watson. “Generally creating that sense of community through music, and developing an appreciation for music through our audience but also helping artists to develop their own skills and talents.”

Normally held at Trinity United Church, the concerts have moved to an outdoor space at the Morgan House Bed and Breakfast because of COVID-19.

Internationally-recognized pianist and Muskoka resident Kyung-a Lee programs the series, and will be performing on its final day along with Huntsville soprano Amy Wallace. Watson says the series also features recipients of the HFA’s youth scholarship program.

“Huntsville Festival of the Arts offers scholarships to youths from ages 18 and under, to support them in studying music, developing their talents,” “So some of these artists and young people are 2021 award recipients.”

Music at Noon runs from July 12 to July 16. Visit the Huntsville Festival of the Arts website for lineup information and registration.