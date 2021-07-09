You’ll be able to eat in a restaurant again in a week. Ontario has announced it is fast-tracking Step Three of its Roadmap to Reopening five days ahead of schedule on Friday, July 16th.

What that means is indoor dining will be allowed with no capacity limits just distancing measures and masking, gyms, movie theatres, museums, and zoos can open at 50-per cent capacity.

Personal care can now do services where masks can be removed, religious services including weddings and funerals can resume with physical distancing, and you can now entertain 25 people inside or up to 100 people outside.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our frontline heroes, and the ongoing commitment of Ontarians to get vaccinated, we have surpassed the targets we set in order to enter Step Three of our Roadmap,” said Premier Doug Ford. “While this is welcome news for everyone who wants a return to normal, we will not slow down our efforts to fully vaccinate everyone who wants to be and put this pandemic behind us once and for all.”

Mandatory masking will still be in place in indoor public spaces as well as physical distancing requirements.

In order to enter Step Three Ontario had to reach certain milestones of its vaccination rollout which it exceeded over a week ago. So far over 77-percent of Ontario’s adults have one vaccine dose and over half are fully inoculated.

Other key health indicators continue to decline including hospitalizations, intensive care occupancy, and weekly case rates. Since entering Step Two Ontario’s COVID-19 caseload has dropped 23.3-per cent. Officials say they expect these trends to continue during the next week while the province remains in Step Two.

Here’s what is allowed in Step Three: