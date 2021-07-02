UPDATE, 4:30 PM: Constable Samantha Bigley says the man’s body was recovered just before 4:30 PM. Despite lifesaving efforts undertaken, 61-year-old Errol Knight of Caledon died at the scene.

The Bracebridge OPP is searching for a man that was reported to be “having difficulty in the water” in Arnolds Bay near Moose Deer Point.

Constable Samantha Bigley says officers were called to the scene shortly after 1 PM when members of the public noticed a man having difficulty staying afloat. She adds that the people who called the police said he eventually slipped under the water and didn’t resurface.

The officers, the OPP’s Marine Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, Muskoka EMS, and Moose Deer Point Fire Department are on scene attempting to find the man.

As of the police’s latest update, the man has not been recovered.