Ontario is reporting 296 new COVID-19 cases.

However, the Health Minister’s office says because of a data review and clean-up, eighty cases from last year are included in Tuesday’s total.

Another 60 people have died, but 54 of those are from previous months which hadn’t been recorded.

The recovery rate is at 98 per cent with more recoveries than new cases reported.

Over 199,000 vaccines were given over the last day with over 16,000 tests done.

Test positivity is at 1.6 per cent, down slightly from a week ago.