Ontario is reporting 370 new COVID-19 cases.

It’s the eleventh straight day cases have been below 600.

Sixty-two per cent of the cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Waterloo Region.

Another seven people have died with the death toll now at 8,993.

The recovery rate is steady at 97 per cent with more recoveries than new cases reported.

Another record for vaccines was set with just over 210,000 vaccines given over the last 24 hours.

Over 30,000 tests were done.

Test positivity is the lowest it’s been since October at 1.3 per cent.