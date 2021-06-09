Ontario is reporting fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for a second straight day.

The province added 411 cases on Wednesday which is the lowest daily increase since last September.

Sixty-two per cent are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Waterloo Region.

There were 33 new deaths reported but officials say 11 of them are from April or May.

There were more recoveries than new cases reported over the last 24 hours.

Over 30,000 tests were done in the last day with over 177,000 vaccines given.

Test positivity is the lowest it’s been since February at 2 per cent.