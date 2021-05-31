There will be fans in the stands for Monday night’s Game Seven between the Leafs and Habs.

In a reversal of a weekend decision Premier Doug Ford says 550 fully vaccinated frontline healthcare workers will be allowed to watch the game in-person at Scotiabank Arena.

Ford says the decision to allow fans was made after discussions with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Toronto Public Health and hospital partners.

The health care workers and long-term care staff will have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks ago and Ford says they are confident they can put these special fans in the stands safely and with minimal risk.

Each of the fans will also be given a free jersey.