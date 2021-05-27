One new case of COVID-19 and three recoveries were reported in the District of Muskoka today(Thursday).

The new case, an 18 to 34-year-old male, was added in Huntsville, and one recovery was added in each of Gravenhurst, Lake of Bays and Huntsville.

35 cases remain active in Muskoka, nine in Bracebridge, eight in Huntsville, two in Lake of Bays, nine in Muskoka Lakes, six in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered over 730 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Muskoka on the last day.

As of Thursday, half of all residents in the District of Muskoka have received their first shot of a vaccine.