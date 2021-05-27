Ontario’s long-term care homes are getting $85-million to support better air-conditioning for our seniors.

The province’s minister of long-term care, Dr. Merillee Fullerton, says new regulations came into effect earlier this month requiring designated cooling areas at the homes.

“All 626 Long-Term Care Homes have informed us that they are in compliance; last year nearly 13 percent or 79 Long-Term Care Homes had no air conditioning at all; this summer the residents of those 79 homes will be able to keep cool during hot summer months,” she said.

Fullerton says two-thirds of homes are fully air-conditioned, including in all resident rooms, compared to 42 percent last summer.

Twenty-three percent of homes are working towards being fully air-conditioned as soon as possible.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford promised last July to look at air conditioning at homes across the province.