Whether schools will re-open before the summer break is still up in the air.

Premier Doug Ford says they have to get consensus from all of the doctors and the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health before moving forward.

Ford says he’s concerned about modelling that shows reopening the schools could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases by 11-percent, which the premier says we can’t afford right now.

Ford adds they also have to deal with the teachers who he says have threatened an injunction against going back to in-person learning before all teachers are vaccinated.