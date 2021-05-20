New modelling shows Ontario could see under 1000 COVID-19 cases a day by the end of June.

As long as Ontario keeps vaccinating 100 to 150 thousand a day, the worst the modelling is showing is a maximum of 1500 daily cases.

Officials said percent positivity in Ontario is on the decline, as well as cases and hospitalizations.

The new data shows a partial reopening on June 2nd could result in some spikes in cases but would still keep us under the thousand cases mark.

A partial reopening on June 16th could yield daily case counts of 500 or less.

The partial reopenings could very well include some much-awaited outdoor activities by June.

School re-opening will create an increase in cases the data said, but this may be manageable according to officials.

The Science Advisory Table said as long as some measures are followed, outdoor activities are much safer than indoor activities and should be encouraged.

They said some things to avoid while enjoying outdoor activities include dining indoors, carpooling, and inter-regional travel.