Ontario is reporting 2,170 new cases of COVID-19.

Almost 72-percent of the new cases are in the hotspots around the GTHA.

The province is also reporting four deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest death toll in a single day since late March.

The province’s test positivity rate is 7.9-percent. Almost 25,000 tests were done over the last day and over the weekend the milestone of 7-million vaccine doses administered was passed.

Another 2,953 cases were considered resolved. The recovery rate is sitting at just over 93-percent.