Florida Georgia Line joins Bon Jovi as the second band to announce a recording of one of their concerts will be played at the Muskoka Drive-In.

It’s a part of the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series that was started last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida Georgia Line will be playing on Saturday, June 12th at 9:30 PM with tickets already on sale for the drive-in concert.

The concerts are broadcasted to hundreds of other drive-in theatres around North America. Instead of standing and watching like you would at a normal show, you watch from the front seat of your car.

Bon Jovi was the first concert to be announced as part of the 2021 series. They will be playing at the Muskoka Drive-In theatre on May 22nd at 9 PM.