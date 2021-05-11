The local health unit added four new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries in the District of Muskoka today(Tuesday).

Two cases, one 18 to 34-year-old and one 65 to 79 year old both female, were added in Bracebridge which now stands at 14 active cases.

Two cases, one 18 to 34-year-old male and one 45 to 64-year-old female, were reported in Huntsville which now also stands at 14 active cases.

All three recoveries were added in Muskoka Lakes placing that town at 21 active cases including one in hospital.

No change was reported in the rest of Muskoka on Tuesday with Lake of Bays remaining at four active cases, Gravenhurst at seven and Georgian Bay at three including one in hospital.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered around 40 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to residents of our district in the last day.