The local health unit recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 across the District of Muskoka over the weekend placing the district at 91 active cases.

Nine cases were reported in Muskoka Lakes which now stands at 23 active cases and six were added in Bracebridge pushing the town’s active case count to 28.

Two cases were added in Huntsville and one case was reassigned to another health unit placing the town at 19 active cases.

Three cases were added in Gravenhurst and one case was also reassigned to another health unit placing Gravenhurst at 11 active cases.

No change was reported to the case counts in Lake of Bays and Georgian Bay over the weekend.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered another 870 vaccines to residents in the District of Muskoka over the weekend.

As of this afternoon, a little under 35 percent of all residents in our district have recovered at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.