The Canadian National Railway Company (CN) has already started clearing any vegetation that may pose a safety hazard from its rail lines in Bracebridge and will continue until October.

“If not managed properly, trees, brush or other vegetation can severely compromise rail and public safety such as trackside fires, reductions in visibility at road crossings, damage to the integrity of the railway roadbed and impair proper inspection of track infrastructure,” officials with the railway said.

There are laws and regulations that must be followed by CN so a professional contractor has been brought in to do the work and ensure any damage to the environment is limited.

The herbicides will mainly be applied on the gravelled area known as the ballast and other right-of-way areas that need to be kept clear for safety reasons.