Ontario is reporting over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 3,265 cases on Tuesday with seventy-six per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

It’s the fewest new COVID-19 cases the province has reported in three weeks.

The death toll in Ontario is now at 7,964 after another 29 people died.

Ontario’s recovery rate is at 89 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 10.2 per cent.

34,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 94,000 vaccines were given.

Officials say 2,336 people are in the hospital with an all-time high of 875 in intensive care.