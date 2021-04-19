A Huntsville local faces a slew of charges after allegedly fleeing the scene after crashing into a Tim Horton’s drive-thru last week.

On Friday, the OPP’s Huntsville Detachment responded to reports of a single motor vehicle collision in the parking lot of the Tim Horton’s located at the corner of Hanes Road and West Road.

OPP said the car left Hanes Road at a high speed and drove into the parking lot of Tim Horton’s colliding with a drive-thru sign and a hydro pole.

Police say the driver left the collision scene on foot prior to their arrival.

Officers then found and arrested the male driver, on West Road Huntsville and took him to the hospital to get treated for minor injuries.

The 29-year-old male driver faces six charges following the investigation, ranging from impaired driving to driving with readily available cannabis and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5th.