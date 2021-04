Photo provided by the Town of Huntsville

Heads up for drivers around Huntsville, starting next Monday Stephenson Road two East will be closed for about a week.

Around 575m Northeast of Highway 11, the road will be closed for emergency cross culvert repairs until the third of May.

Town officials say a detour can be found by following highway 11, South Mary Lake Road or Macks Road

You can find out more by visiting the town’s road closure map.