Last week Ontario announced over $42-million to help more than 500 non-profit organizations province-wide.

The funding, from Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund (RCF), aims to support staff and volunteers, reimagine programming and renovate facilities as the non-profits deal with the impacts of the pandemic.

Four organizations received grants in the District of Muskoka this round;

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka received a $55,000 grant over 12 months.

Hospice Huntsville got $38,400 also over 12 months.

The Township of Lake of Bays got $5,900 over nine months.

And One Kids Place received $111,100 over 12 months.

The RCF grants of up to $150,000 to eligible non-profit organizations to cover a broad and flexible range of needs that include but are not limited to;