Local non-profits getting a funding boost from the province
Photo provided by Pixabay
Last week Ontario announced over $42-million to help more than 500 non-profit organizations province-wide.
The funding, from Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund (RCF), aims to support staff and volunteers, reimagine programming and renovate facilities as the non-profits deal with the impacts of the pandemic.
Four organizations received grants in the District of Muskoka this round;
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka received a $55,000 grant over 12 months.
- Hospice Huntsville got $38,400 also over 12 months.
- The Township of Lake of Bays got $5,900 over nine months.
- And One Kids Place received $111,100 over 12 months.
The RCF grants of up to $150,000 to eligible non-profit organizations to cover a broad and flexible range of needs that include but are not limited to;
- Mental and physical health and wellbeing support for staff or volunteers
- Support to adapt or reimagine program delivery and services to meet the needs of communities, employees and volunteers, incorporate new health and safety processes, or purchase new technology and personal protective equipment
- Renovations and facility updates to meet the changing needs of the communities they serve.