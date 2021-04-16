A 32-year-old from Gravenhurst faces multiple charges after Bracebridge OPP report he went through the McDonald’s drive-through in Gravenhurst with a gun.

Provincial Constable Adrian Woods says the charges include armed robbery, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, and pointing a firearm.

The police arrived at the scene around 10:45 AM on April 13th. It didn’t take long for officers to find the man and he was arrested “without incident” according to Woods.

He has been held in custody until his bail hearing, which is happening later today.