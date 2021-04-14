Three local school boards are getting COVID-19 support through a joint investment from the federal and provincial governments.

The $656.5 million joint investment through both levels of government will go toward 9,800 projects at 3,900 schools in Ontario.

The federal government is providing the bulk of the funding with $525.2 million being contributed, while the province is investing $131.3 million.

The three local school boards will get:

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board – $10,006,406

Trillium Lakelands District School Board – $7,485,000

Near North District School Board – $6,223,200

The money will go toward HVAC renovations, supporting physical distancing, remote learning and other health and safety initiatives.