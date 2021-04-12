The Bracebridge Sportsplex and the Bracebridge Memorial Arena have been closed until further notice.

Likewise, all programs and services offered to the public with the exception children’s day camps will be cancelled.

The closures were announced in early April after the province imposed its emergency-brake to control surges in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

The town added the Recreation Department reception hours for phone inquiries will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays.

Any program cancellations as a result of this closure will receive a credit to their account or, if a refund is required, they may contact reception at 705-645-3037 and rental cancellations as a result of this closure will receive a full refund.

The town notes that the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic, Blood Donor Clinics, and children’s day camps will continue to operate from the Bracebridge Sportsplex.

Staff are responding to calls remotely during business hours and providing services through alternate delivery methods while working to ensure that the proper protocols are in place for when facilities re-open to the public.