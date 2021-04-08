The local health unit reported one new case of COVID-19 and two recoveries in the District of Muskoka today(Thursday).

Bracebridge still stands at four active cases after a case was reassigned yesterday and one case, a 45 to 64-year-old male, was added today.

One case was moved from Hunstville, now standing at two active cases to Lake of Bays which now stands at four active cases.

One recovery was added in both Georgian Bay and Muskoka Lakes bringing Georgian Bay down to no active cases and Muskoka Lakes to four active cases.

No change was reported in Gravenhurst keeping them at no active cases and placing the district’s active case count at 14.

122 cases and 66 recoveries were reported in Simcoe County pushing the County’s active case count to 770.

The health unit administered over 2,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours pushing Simcoe Muskoka to just under 115,000 total vaccines given.