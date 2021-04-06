Hospitals in Bracebridge and Huntsville are getting a staffing boost this week as three doctors were introduced today to the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare sites.

Doctors Vick Puri, Reuben Goldberg and Anthony Duarte will be joining the hospitals’ Emergency Departments.

Dr. Puri’s training involved a comprehensive rural practice including work as a hospitalist in addition to emergency and family medicine in multiple small towns throughout Northern Alberta before choosing MAHC.

Dr. Goldberg was inspired to work in the emergency room having volunteered overseas as a junior ambulance medic. He obtained extra training and certification in essential emergency medicine-related knowledge and skills.

And Dr. Duarte spent more than 10 years supporting MAHC as a locum physician before recently joining the Emergency Department on a full-time basis bringing to the table 12 years of experience in the Greater Toronto Area and two decades of experience in the United States in North and South Carolina and Virginia.

Annually, MAHC’s Emergency Departments see more than 40,000 visits.