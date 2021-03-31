Ontario is reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row.

The province added 2,333 new cases Wednesday with seventy-eight per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Another 15 people have died with the province’s death toll now at 7,366.

The recovery rate remains steady at 92 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 4.8 per cent.

Over 52,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 89,000 vaccines were given.