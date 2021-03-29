The active case count has climbed to five in Muskoka.

One new case is being reported today and no recoveries.

The new case is:

A man from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 35 and 44. The Health Unit reports he got the virus through close contact with another positive case.

There are now three active cases of the virus in Muskoka Lakes. There have been 54 total cases in the township. A total of 260 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Muskoka with 252 recoveries.

On Sunday, 1,349 vaccines were administered, bringing the total amount of shots given out in Simcoe Muskoka to 86,206. That includes just under 18,000 people who are fully vaccinated. The “vast majority” of doses administered have been the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the Health Unit, but nearly 4,300 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have also been administered to adults 60-64 years by four Family Health Teams in Simcoe Muskoka and nearly 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine have also been given out.