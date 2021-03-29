Ontario is reporting nearly 2,100 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 2,094 cases on Monday with seventy-one per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

The death toll has now reached 7,337 after another ten people died.

The recovery rate is at 93 per cent while test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at its highest number since mid-January at 6.1 per cent.

Over 39,000 tests were processed over the last 24 hours and over 50,000 vaccines were given.

After the weekend, there are now 1,749 B.1.17 variant cases, sixty B.1.351 variant cases and 82 P.1 variant cases.