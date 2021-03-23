We are getting another sneak peek of what the Ontario budget will hold when it is tabled Wednesday.

The province will invest $3.7-million to help seniors and people with disabilities get their COVID-19 vaccinations. The funding will provide transportation to a vaccination clinic.

Premier Doug Ford says lack of transportation should not be a barrier to receiving a vaccine, “It is critically important to ensure that our most vulnerable get the protection of a COVID-19 vaccine and that’s why we are doing everything we can to remove any and all barriers. In our 2021 Budget, we are providing funding to help people get to the vaccines or to bring the vaccines to them. The health and safety of our seniors and people with disabilities is a top priority.”

The government will work with local public health units and transportation services to organize rides for those in need of service. The government will table its 2021 budget, its second pandemic fiscal blueprint on Wednesday.