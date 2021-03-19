Police responded to the disturbance call at the Tim Horton’s located at 180 West Road in Huntsville just before 5pm on Thursday, March 18th.

They say the suspects were arguing near an older model black pickup truck and a maroon van or SUV.

Once police arrived at the Tim Horton’s, the suspects were already gone. They now need your help to locate them to ensure they are safe.

Here are the descriptions:

1) Older male with greying beard.

2) Male in late 20’s early 30’s, with black hair and receding hairline.

3) Male in late 20’s early 30’s, thin build, with black hair.

4) Female approximately 25 years of age with dark hair, with red and pink ties in hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.