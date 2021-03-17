According to the latest report from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), the water content of the snowpack within the Muskoka River Watershed is “about average” for this time of year.

“The warm conditions last week melted some of the snowpack and that resulted in a minor increase in flows and lake levels,” explains the MNRF’s Senior Media Relations Officer Jolanta Kowalski. She adds that “all it takes” for that to potentially change is one good rainfall.

Over the next week, Kowalski says the continued warm weather will cause a minor increase in the flows. “Due to the cold nights and lack of rain, the freshet at this time appears to be a gradual melting of the snowpack with a gradual and minor increase in flows and lake levels,” Kowalski explains.

She says that long-term forecasts are often unreliable, so it’s hard to predict high water or flooding. “We can’t control flooding, but the best we can do is be prepared for it and be resilient,” she says.

The MNRF oversees the Muskoka River Watershed and provides updates to any changes. Kowalski says more details on flood preparedness measures in Ontario, and watershed conditions can be found on the province’s website.