Our MP Scott Aitchison has been confirmed as the Conservative Party candidate for Parry Sound-Muskoka in the next federal election.

The former two-term Mayor of Huntsville was voted in as our MP after former Independent MP Tony Clement chose not to run for re-election.

“Congratulations (Scott Aitchison) on becoming one of our official candidates,” a tweet from the Conservative Party’s Twitter account reads. “Scott is focused on rebuilding our economy and creating jobs in Parry Sound-Muskoka.”

Aitchison won 41.8-percent of the vote in the 2019 election with his closest rival being Liberal Trisha Cowie who got 30.4-percent of the vote.

He is the only candidate to be nominated so far in Parry-Sound Muskoka. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not called an election yet, but it will have to happen on or before October 16th, 2023. A snap election was avoided in October when the Liberals survived a confidence vote by getting the support of MPs from the Green and NDP Parties.