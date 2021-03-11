The annual race didn’t take place last year due to the ongoing pandemic but as of right now, it’s a go.

“Originally the race was slated to take place on July 11th and recently, we re-announced that it’s going to take place Sunday, August 29th,” said Race Director, Nick Stoehr.

The reason why they delayed it a bit more is that; they hope to be able to have larger crowds attend, and that there will be fewer COVID-19 restrictions by then.

“Fingers crossed, we are really hoping that we can host an event this summer. All the athletes that have registered for 2020 were deferred to the 2021 race. So, we’re really hoping that we can have those athletes come to Muskoka and come to Huntsville to fulfil their dreams to finish their event that they’ve been training for, for so long,” Stoehr added.

1,850 athletes had registered for the event which had sold out within a month of registrations back in November of 2019. Stoehr also told the MyMuskokaNow.com Newsroom that Iron Man is also giving those athletes the option to defer their registration to the 2022 race if the August 29th date doesn’t work for them.

Stoehr also added that they’re not sure at this time how many people will be able to go cheer on the athletes and watch the race but, if restrictions are loosened enough by August, he encourages people to come out and check it out.