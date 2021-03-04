It’s that time of year when potholes begin to appear, as frost develops and the snow begins to melt. The Town of Gravenhurst is advising drivers to be careful when driving through puddles because they can often hide potholes.

It’s a little early for pothole season to start but not as early as one would think.

“It might be a week earlier than usual because we are seeing warmer temperatures at this point and time than we have traditionally. Not significantly, it’s really like any other spring season where we do have a proliferation of potholes that we are remedied and resourced to fill,” said Manager of Operations, Caroline Kirkpatrick.

If you want to report a pothole, you can do so by calling 705-687-3412 Ext. 256 or you can report it online at www.gravenhurst.ca/reportit.