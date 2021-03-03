Over 100 new inspectors have been hired by the province as part of its COVID-19 inspection blitz.

Labour Minister Monte Mcnaughton says the new inspectors, set to be fully trained by July 1st, have begun a condensed training program.

He says they will be making field visits, with a mentor, within five weeks of their start date.

Ontario’s provincial offences officers have conducted over 13,000 COVID-related workplace inspections and investigations province-wide since the beginning of this year.

Officers issued over 9,000 orders and just under 400 tickets.