It’s now at 22 after four cases were added by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) Thursday.

Two people were reported by the Health Unit to have recovered from getting the virus.

The new cases are:

A man from Bracebridge between the ages of 35 and 44. The cause is still under investigation.

A woman from Huntsville between the ages of 18 and 34. The cause is listed as outbreak-related.

A woman from Muskoka Lakes whose age was not specified. She got the virus through close contact with another positive case.

A woman from Muskoka Lakes between the ages of 45 and 64. SMDHU says she also got the virus through close contact.

There have been 218 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka with 193 people recovering.

1,088 vaccines were administered in Simcoe Muskoka since the Health Unit’s last update Wednesday morning. That puts the total amount administered in the region at 37,208.

Eight new cases of B 1.1.7 – the variant originally found in the UK – were reported Thursday. A total of 182 cases of the variant have been found in Simcoe Muskoka.