Ontarians over the age of 80 will be able to book a vaccination appointment beginning the third week of March.

Retired General Rick Hillier, Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force says the province’s online booking portal and hotline will go live on March 15th.

Hillier says vaccinations for residents 75 years and older should start in Mid-April with residents 70 years and older set for May 1st, 65 years and older June 1st, and those 60 and older can book an appointment starting July 1st.

However, he warned that the time frames could increase or decrease depending on the flow of vaccine shipments.

As of Tuesday, just over 600,000 Ontarians have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 250,000 of them have been fully immunized with both shots.