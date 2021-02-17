Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

It drops the active case count to 16 locally.

Two more people have recovered, putting the total amount of residents in Muskoka that have recovered from the virus to 182. Three people have died.

No coronavirus vaccines were administered Tuesday, but a total of 28,485 shots have been given out since the vaccine was made available to SMDHU.

Seven new cases of UK B.1.1.7 are being reported by the Health Unit, adding to the 160 that have already been confirmed. Another 154 cases are being listed as probable.

SMDHU reports there are 35 new COVID-19 cases in Simcoe County. Since the pandemic began, 5,827 cases of the virus have been diagnosed, with 4,974 people recovering and 177 dying.