Ontario is reporting 1,076 new COVID-19 cases.

However, officials say case counts from Toronto Public Health are under-reported again as they continue their data migration.

Sixty-four per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Over 62,000 tests were completed over the last day while 264,459 people have now recovered.

Another 18 people have died.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 2.2 per cent.

That’s the lowest it’s been since October.