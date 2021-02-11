Health Minister blames “miscommunication” for claiming all long-term care residents vaccinated
Ontario did not reach its goal of vaccinating all long-term care residents who wanted a COVID-19 shot.
Minister of Health, Christine Elliot says an internal miscommunication led to news being released this morning that said all residents of long-term care homes had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Elliot says there are still a few long-term care homes that haven’t reached the goal of vaccinating residents.